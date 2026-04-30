C China's Qianjiang writes story of rural revitalization through crayfish

People's Daily Online) 14:17, April 30, 2026

A promotion event for the crayfish industry in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, took place in Beijing on April 29, 2026.

The event highlighted the development achievements of the crayfish industry in Qianjiang, and the in-depth cooperation between government, business, and media, aiming to boost the Qianjiang crayfish brand and contribute to rural revitalization through industrial growth.

A promotional video is played at a promotion event held in Beijing for the crayfish industry in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, on April 29, 2026. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The event began with a promotional video that vividly showcased Qianjiang's crayfish making its mark across the country and even reaching global audiences.

Tang Weihong, vice president of People's Daily Online, delivers a welcome speech at a promotion event held in Beijing for the crayfish industry in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, on April 29, 2026. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Crayfish are connected to everyday livelihoods, an industry and a big market, said Tang Weihong, vice president of People's Daily Online.

Tang said the event wasn't just about promoting a local product; it was a clear example of how government, businesses, and the media can work together to strengthen regional industries and use industrial growth to drive overall rural development.

Yang Yong, mayor of Qianjiang, speaks at a promotion event held in Beijing for the crayfish industry in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, on April 29, 2026. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Yang Yong, mayor of Qianjiang, said in 2025, the city's GDP reached 101.45 billion yuan (about $14.84 billion), with per capita GDP of 123,000 yuan.

Wang Bing, vice mayor of Qianjiang, speaks at a promotion event held in Beijing for the crayfish industry in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, on April 29, 2026. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Wang Bing, vice mayor of Qianjiang, outlined the key strategies behind the industry's success. He said that the area dedicated to crayfish farming in Qianjiang now reaches 956,000 mu (about 63,733 hectares), and the brand value of Qianjiang crayfish has skyrocketed to 52.72 billion yuan.

During the event, several guests shared their insights and stories about the development of Qianjiang's crayfish industry.

Tao Zhonghu, an aquatic technology expert, presented the innovative shift from "crayfish-rice rotation" to "crayfish-rice co-cultivation." This new approach dramatically reduces the need for fertilizers and pesticides while significantly boosting yields per mu.

In 2025, Qianjiang's winter crayfish production surpassed 26,000 tonnes, making it possible for people nationwide to enjoy fresh crayfish throughout the year, said Wang Man, director of the Qianjiang Aquaculture Technology Promotion Center.

Gong Hua, director of the culture and tourism bureau of Qianjiang, said the city is further integrating its crayfish industry with tourism development. He highlighted a curated travel route that allows visitors to experience the cultural heritage of playwright Cao Yu, visit the historical Zhanghua Terrace, explore the city's water towns, and enjoy crayfish along the way.

A promotion event held in Beijing for the crayfish industry in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, takes place on April 29, 2026. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)