Highlights of National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030)
China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT
China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT
China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT
China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT
China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT
China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT
Photos
Related Stories
- Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opens in Beijing
- China to further improve citizens' civil, political rights protection mechanisms in next five years
- China vows to guarantee the rights and interests of ethnic minority groups, women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities
- Report outlines China's plan for guiding healthy development of emerging human rights
- Report highlights China's plan for advancing economic, social and cultural rights development on all fronts
- China vows to promote global human rights governance
- China to enhance public awareness of human rights
- Full text: National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030)
- China releases national human rights action plan for 2026-2030
- Clued-in | Human rights through development: Understanding China's distinctive approach
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.