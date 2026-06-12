Highlights of National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030)

(Global Times) 16:01, June 12, 2026

China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT

China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT

China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT

China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT

China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT

China on Thursday released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030) at the opening of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance. The action plan aims to ensure that the principal position of the people is respected and that the people's fundamental interests are safeguarded. Check out the key points highlighted in the report. Graphic: GT

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)