Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opens in Beijing

(Xinhua) 16:06, June 11, 2026

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance kicked off in Beijing on Thursday, focusing on joint development and shared human rights.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the forum and delivered a keynote speech.

Guests attending the forum agreed that as China advances modernization, it has consistently enhanced human rights protection and made historic progress in promoting human rights.

Participants at the forum called for all countries to work together to advance the development of human rights civilization and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

The two-day forum is themed "Joint Development, Shared Human Rights: The 40th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development and a New Vision for Global Human Rights Governance," attracting over 400 participants from over 100 countries and international organizations, including the United Nations.

The forum also released the National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2026-2030), which outlines China's work to protect human rights in the next five years. The Chinese government implemented its fourth human rights action plan between 2021 and 2025.

There will be five sub-forums to discuss topics including the human rights implications of the Global Governance Initiative, safeguarding the right to development in the age of AI: Emerging challenges and opportunities, and modernization and people's free and comprehensive development, according to an earlier announcement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The forum is jointly hosted by the Information Office of the State Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)