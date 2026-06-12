China rolls out action plan to promote entrepreneurship

(Xinhua) 11:19, June 12, 2026

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out an action plan to promote distinctive entrepreneurship models and provide targeted support to help startups find their market niche, according to a notice made public on Thursday.

By 2028, the policy system supporting specialized entrepreneurship will undergo a steady series of improvements, and the startup ecosystem will be further optimized, according to a notice released by four government departments including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. It aims to better leverage four models -- linking entrepreneurship with sci-tech achievements, industrial development, vocational skills and livelihood needs -- to create more jobs.

Measures include supporting researchers at universities, research institutes and public institutions to start technology companies, including by taking leave from their posts, and establishing a regular mechanism to match research output with market demand.

For industrial development, the plan aims to build better support systems for promising small and medium-sized businesses. It encourages rural areas to develop supply-chain and local specialty industries, and calls on migrant workers with business experience to return home, draw on local resources, and start ventures there.

Tiered programs will be carried out to help build entrepreneurial skills and cultivate a generation of skilled founders, along with standardized training for recognized labor brands.

The plan also proposes launching more services for the elderly and children. It encourages entrepreneurs to meet demand for caring, nursing and at-home services, and to open community workshops, convenience stores and fresh-food markets.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)