Chinese enterprises empower Poland's logistics industry

(Xinhua) 10:10, June 12, 2026

WARSAW, June 12 (Xinhua) -- As a key geographical gateway linking Western and Eastern Europe, Poland has been strengthening its position as a regional logistics hub in Central and Eastern Europe, with Chinese investment and expertise playing an important role in driving such momentum.

At the Post and Delivery Logistics Expo held in Warsaw from Tuesday to Wednesday, industry participants highlighted growing demand for more efficient supply chains, smarter warehousing solutions and faster delivery services, reflecting an expanding presence of Chinese companies across Poland's logistics sector, from manufacturing supply chains and warehouse automation to surging demand generated by cross-border e-commerce.

STRENGTHENING SUPPLY CHAIN FOUNDATIONS

For Silny and Salamon, a Polish company specializing in logistics process security and packaging solutions, Chinese suppliers have become indispensable.

To ensure product quality and operational standards, the company's Vice CEO, Ewa Knapinska, regularly travels to Chinese manufacturing hubs such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Wenzhou to audit suppliers, assess production capabilities, and establish long-term cooperation with manufacturers.

"Chinese products are highly competitive in terms of price, and their quality keeps improving," Knapinska told Xinhua.

She noted that Chinese companies in the sector have advanced at a remarkable pace, making them increasingly attractive partners for European businesses seeking reliable and cost-effective sourcing solutions.

Electroride, a Polish manufacturer of light electric vehicles, echoed the sentiment. Since 2017, the company has been developing fully electric four-wheel vehicles for short-distance urban transportation.

According to Electroride CEO Maciej Platek, some key components, including plastic parts, are from Chinese manufacturers. He said China's advantages reshaped his understanding of the industry, citing the extensive adoption of similar eco-friendly vehicles across Chinese cities.

ADVANCING TECHNOLOGY TO MEET SURGING DEMAND

From the demand side, the rapid expansion of Chinese cross-border e-commerce platforms contributed to the rapid growth of logistics volumes in Central and Eastern Europe.

According to data from global market research firm Mordor Intelligence, e-commerce accounted for 41.65 percent of Poland's total parcel demand in 2025. The sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.31 percent between 2026 and 2031.

Chinese platforms played a significant role in the e-commerce expansion. A report from the Balkan eCommerce Summit, a CEE regional e-commerce and logistics platform, showed that in May 2025, Temu users reached 19.7 million in Poland, alongside strong user bases of 9.7 million for AliExpress and 7.5 million for Shein.

Meanwhile, Chinese companies' strength in intelligent automation has helped Polish firms to deal with the demand hike.

Since last year, Europa Systems, an international warehouse systems integrator headquartered in Pyrzyce, Poland, has partnered with China's Libiao Robotics by combining the latter's intelligent modular sorting systems with domestic integration capabilities.

In the Polish city of Poznan, Beijing-headquartered Geek+, a global leader in warehouse robotics, cooperated with global supply chain giant Arvato to deploy an advanced Goods-To-Person robotics system at Arvato's Polish logistics center.

"With this new system in Poznan, we're strengthening our ability to respond quickly to our clients' growth while giving our teams modern tools that make daily operations faster, safer, and more reliable," said Lidia Ratajczak-Kluck, managing director of Arvato in Poland.

"The infrastructure, scale and pace of operations, culture, and a civilization leap all inspired me to operate in the Chinese market," said Pawel Moskala, CEO of Real Logistics, voicing his optimism about the opportunities between China and Europe.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)