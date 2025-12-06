China's logistics sector reports continued expansion in November

Xinhua, December 06, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector revealed a continued expansion in business activities in November, according to the latest data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The index tracking the country's logistics market -- an indicator of economic vitality -- stood at 50.9 percent in November, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month.

The business volume index was 51 percent in the country's central regions, and 51.2 percent in its western regions, with both figures coming in above the national level. The business volume index in China's eastern regions hit 50.5 percent, up 0.1 percentage points month on month.

Demand in the transportation equipment, home appliances and furniture, smart devices, and automotive and auto parts manufacturing sectors continued to rally, said Hu Han, an official of the China Logistics Information Center.

The data also shows that China's business expectations index stood at 54.9 percent last month, remaining in the high-climate zone.

