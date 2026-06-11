Chinese vice premier to attend World Convergence Summit for Growth

(Xinhua) 16:38, June 11, 2026

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the World Convergence Summit for Growth hosted by France via video link on June 11, at the invitation of the French government, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)