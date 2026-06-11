California governor primary race set as slow vote count fuels fraud claims

(Xinhua) 08:20, June 11, 2026

People are seen at a polling station in San Francisco, California, the United States, on Nov. 8, 2022. Concerned voters across the United States cast their ballots in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday amid heightened partisanship and divide. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

SACRAMENTO, the United States, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are projected to advance to the November general election for California governor after a June 2 statewide primary, while the state's prolonged vote-counting process has again drawn scrutiny and fueled unfounded fraud allegations from U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies.

Under California's top-two primary system, all candidates for governor appear on the same ballot and the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

Final results had not been certified as of Tuesday, with counting continuing under California's statewide vote-by-mail system.

The California Secretary of State reported more than 23 million registered voters before the primary, with Democrats accounting for about 45 percent and Republicans about 25 percent. No Republican has won statewide office since Arnold Schwarzenegger was reelected governor in 2006.

The Democratic field lacked a dominant frontrunner after former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced in July 2025 that she would not run. Outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom, widely described by U.S. media as a potential 2028 presidential contender, declined to endorse a candidate, while former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla had not publicly moved to unify the field behind one contender.

Becerra served as California's attorney general from 2017 to 2021 and as health secretary under President Joe Biden. He campaigned on resisting policies of the Trump administration and pledged to lower insurance and utility costs.

Hilton, a British-born political strategist who previously advised British Prime Minister David Cameron and later hosted a program on Fox News, received Trump's endorsement in April. He campaigned on cutting state income taxes and reducing environmental regulations.

On Election Day, Trump urged California voters via Truth Social, his social media platform, to support Hilton.

According to preliminary unofficial returns from the California Secretary of State with approximately 56 percent of ballots counted on June 3, Hilton led with 28 percent, Becerra followed with 26 percent, Democrat Tom Steyer held 20 percent, and Republican Chad Bianco trailed at 11 percent.

Under California's statewide vote-by-mail system, every registered voter receives a mail ballot. Ballots postmarked by Election Day are accepted if received by June 9, and county officials must complete final official results by July 2 before the Secretary of State certifies the results on July 10.

Trump cited the counting delay while alleging electoral fraud without presenting evidence, posting on Truth Social that Democrats were attempting to use late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots to alter results.

Bill Essayli, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California appointed under the Trump administration, announced multiple election fraud investigations and deployed a federal prosecutor to a Los Angeles County vote-counting center.

Election experts cited by U.S. media said California's delayed vote counts are standard practice but can create public confusion. CalMatters, a non-profit news website in California, reported that slow California counts could again become significant in November if control of the U.S. House of Representatives depends on close races in the state.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)