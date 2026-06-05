We Are China

One teenager killed, 3 injured in shooting after U.S. California high school graduation ceremony

(Xinhua) 10:28, June 05, 2026

LOS ANGELES, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A teenager was killed and three people wounded in a shooting after a U.S. California high school graduation ceremony Wednesday evening, according to local media.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a high school in Northern California, CBS reported, citing a local police spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)