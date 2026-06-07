12 people wounded in shooting near U.S. Ohio festival

(Xinhua) 15:48, June 07, 2026

NEW YORK, June 6 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community festival in Toledo, U.S. state of Ohio, with two in critical condition.

It appeared there were at least two people who were "probably shooting at each other," Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said, adding that police are still searching for the suspects and advise the public to avoid the surrounding areas.

Toledo Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in an area near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m. local time (2137 GMT) and discovered multiple shooting victims. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day event featuring live music, food markets, house tours and shopping.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)