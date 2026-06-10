City view of Warsaw, Poland

(Xinhua) 19:46, June 10, 2026

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows Warsaw Central Railway Station seen from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Vistula River and a pedestrian bridge seen from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows buildings in downtown Warsaw seen from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows high-rise buildings in downtown Warsaw seen from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Visitors pose for photos on the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows a cityscape of Warsaw with the National Stadium seen in the distance from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows a cityscape of Warsaw seen from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)