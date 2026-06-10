China's CPI remains stable, PPI continues to rise in May

(Xinhua) 18:23, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer prices remained broadly stable in May as producer prices rose further, pointing to a steady consumer market and improving demand in some industrial sectors as the country's economy sustained its recovery under supportive macro policies.

The consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.2 percent year on year in May, unchanged from April, official data showed Wednesday. The producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, climbed 3.9 percent year on year, 1.1 percentage points faster than in April.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 1.1 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

"The rise in core CPI showed that the endogenous momentum of consumption remained stable and continued to improve," said Pang Ming, a researcher with the National Institution for Finance and Development.

Prices of industrial consumer goods rose 3.9 percent year on year in May, 0.4 percentage points faster than in April. Among them, gasoline prices continued to rise at a faster pace, up 23.5 percent, partly due to a low comparison base in the same period last year, while the increase in gold jewelry prices stood at 39 percent. Prices of household appliances and clothing increased 3.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, according to the NBS.

Service prices rose 0.8 percent year on year in May. Among services, travel-related service prices increased 2.8 percent, while prices of other services were broadly stable, NBS data showed.

Xing Yuguan, a researcher with the State Information Center (SIC), said domestic demand continued to improve in May, supported by policies such as consumer goods trade-in subsidies and measures to promote service consumption, as well as the boost from the May Day holiday.

Data released by the SIC showed that China's consumption continued to improve in May. Offline consumption payments rose 2.4 percent year on year, with relatively fast growth in electronics, catering services and transportation services.

As China enters summer, the consumer market has continued to heat up. City football leagues have kicked off in several places, helping drive consumption in catering, transportation, culture and tourism.

The nighttime economy has also gained traction, with many cities issuing nighttime consumption coupons, extending business hours in commercial districts, and launching night tours, food markets and evening performances.

Xing said goods and services consumption continued to recover, while business vitality among merchants kept improving. Improvements on both the supply and demand sides have helped the domestic consumer market maintain a steady upward trend.

On the production side, the PPI rose 0.5 percent month on month in May. Dong Lijuan, an NBS statistician, attributed the increase partly to the continued upgrading of China's industrial structure, which pushed up prices in some sectors.

As equipment renewals in manufacturing continued to advance, prices in the ferrous metal smelting and rolling industry rose. Faster electrification, deeper integration of artificial intelligence into various industries, and rising demand for computing power also contributed to price increases in non-ferrous metals, electrical machinery and computer-related industries, Dong said.

Seasonal demand also lent support. Demand for coal stockpiling ahead of the peak summer electricity-use season, along with rising non-power coal demand, drove up prices in the coal mining and washing industry. As temperatures rose in May, prices in the manufacturing of household air conditioners and household refrigeration appliances also increased, Dong said.

Looking ahead, experts said the impact of external factors is expected to ease, while overall consumer prices are likely to remain moderate in June.

Pang said a higher comparison base from the same period last year would weigh on year-on-year growth in June, while food prices are unlikely to see a marked increase and service prices may remain subdued before summer holiday demand picks up.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)