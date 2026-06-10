Over 85,000 return to Afghanistan from Iran, Pakistan in two weeks: UN

(Xinhua) 18:21, June 10, 2026

KABUL, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 85,420 people returned to Afghanistan from neighboring Iran and Pakistan between May 24 and June 6, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced, the local media Tolo news reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, about 44,596 returnees entered Afghanistan from Iran during the period, while 40,824 others returned from Pakistan.

The IOM, which tracks cross-border population movements, continues to provide humanitarian assistance and protection services to vulnerable returnees arriving in the country, the report said.

Afghanistan has witnessed a steady influx of returnees in recent years amid economic challenges and regional migration trends.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)