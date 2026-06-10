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Shanghai vice mayor under investigation
(Xinhua) 17:13, June 10, 2026
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chen Yujian, vice mayor of Shanghai Municipality, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Wednesday.
Chen is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, the statement said.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
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