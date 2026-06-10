Int'l journalists get taste of grassroots football at Jiangsu Football City League clash

Organized by the Chinese Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) and Global Times Online, the 2026 "Travelogue of China" International Media Communication Activity brought together 19 journalists from 18 countries for an immersive journey to Wuxi, Jiangyin, and Yangzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province.

As the finale of their trip, they experienced the passion of local Chinese football firsthand, attending a thrilling Jiangsu City Football League match between Wuxi and Nanjing. Commonly known as "Suchao" in Chinese, the league is a grassroot amateur football tournament featuring 13 teams representing cities across Jiangsu.

The stands buzzed with energy as fans from both sides cheered on their teams, turning the game into more than just a contest of skill — it was a vibrant display of community pride and sporting spirit.

For members of the press delegation, the match offered a refreshing glimpse into China's fast-growing grassroots football culture. Beyond the professional leagues, encounters like this show how football is steadily weaving itself into the fabric of everyday life in cities like Wuxi and Nanjing.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)