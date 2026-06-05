Int'l press delegation work out with fitness sensation Liu Genghong in Wuxi
The 2026 "Travelogue of China" International Media Communication Activity, organized by the Chinese Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) and Global Times Online, brought together 19 journalists from 18 countries for an immersive journey to Wuxi, Jiangyin, and Yangzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province.
During their visit to Star Plus Legend Holdings, a company specializing in IP creation, new retail, and healthy lifestyle brands, the journalists were surprised by Liu Genghong (Will Liu), a Chinese singer and fitness influencer behind the viral "Herbalist Manual" home-workout phenomenon, who invited them to join him in an impromptu workout session.
The session drew smiles and sweat in equal measure, giving the visiting reporters a memorable glimpse into China's booming health and lifestyle sector.
Photos
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