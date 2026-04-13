We Are China

People enjoy blooming flowers in China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 11:12, April 13, 2026

Foreign students take selfies with flowers in Baitu Town of Jurong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 10, 2026. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy flowers at a scenery zone on Wudu Road in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

A woman, holding a baby in her arm, takes photos of peony flowers at a peony garden in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Chen Kai/Xinhua)

A kid has fun at a peony garden in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos of flowers of a blossoming tree at Wuchaomen Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos among flowers of blossoming trees at Tinglin Garden in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos under a blossoming tree at Heyuan Garden in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)