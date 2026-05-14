In pics: Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in China's Kunshan

Xinhua) 19:11, May 14, 2026

A staff member develops garment templates with a computer at Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A woman selects products at a garment store at Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A drone photo shows a view of Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A shop owner arranges Qipao, a traditional Chinese dress for women, at Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member cuts fabric at a workshop of Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member irons fabric at a workshop of Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member cuts fabric at a workshop of Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff member make garment samples at a workshop of Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fashion design works are on display at Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Fashion designers discuss garment styling at Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member arranges items at a garment store at Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A man visits a museum showcasing ethnic costumes at Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A woman promotes Qipao, a traditional Chinese dress for women, via livestreaming at Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A designer checks a new design garment sample at Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2026. Backed by leading textile and garment enterprises in the country, Kunshan has launched the Chenfeng Fashion Creative Industrial Park, which is now home to nearly 150 businesses in the fashion arena. Over 30 emerging brands have been incubated there. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)