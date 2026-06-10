Rare plant research institute in Yichang safeguards Yangtze River biodiversity
A researcher of the Yangtze River rare plant research institute works at a greenhouse in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, June 8, 2026. Established in 2007, the Yangtze River rare plant research institute serves as a force in safeguarding the biodiversity of the Yangtze River. The institute focuses on the conservation of rare and endemic plants in the Yangtze River Basin. To date, the institute has protected 2,160 rare and endemic plant species, cultivated over 320,000 seedlings and successfully transplanted 67,800 rare plants into the wild. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A researcher of the Yangtze River rare plant research institute works on plant specimen in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, June 8, 2026. Established in 2007, the Yangtze River rare plant research institute serves as a force in safeguarding the biodiversity of the Yangtze River. The institute focuses on the conservation of rare and endemic plants in the Yangtze River Basin. To date, the institute has protected 2,160 rare and endemic plant species, cultivated over 320,000 seedlings and successfully transplanted 67,800 rare plants into the wild. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A researcher of the Yangtze River rare plant research institute works on plant specimen in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, June 8, 2026. Established in 2007, the Yangtze River rare plant research institute serves as a force in safeguarding the biodiversity of the Yangtze River. The institute focuses on the conservation of rare and endemic plants in the Yangtze River Basin. To date, the institute has protected 2,160 rare and endemic plant species, cultivated over 320,000 seedlings and successfully transplanted 67,800 rare plants into the wild. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A researcher of the Yangtze River rare plant research institute works at a greenhouse for rare plants in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, June 8, 2026. Established in 2007, the Yangtze River rare plant research institute serves as a force in safeguarding the biodiversity of the Yangtze River. The institute focuses on the conservation of rare and endemic plants in the Yangtze River Basin. To date, the institute has protected 2,160 rare and endemic plant species, cultivated over 320,000 seedlings and successfully transplanted 67,800 rare plants into the wild. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A researcher of the Yangtze River rare plant research institute observes the growth of plants in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, June 8, 2026. Established in 2007, the Yangtze River rare plant research institute serves as a force in safeguarding the biodiversity of the Yangtze River. The institute focuses on the conservation of rare and endemic plants in the Yangtze River Basin. To date, the institute has protected 2,160 rare and endemic plant species, cultivated over 320,000 seedlings and successfully transplanted 67,800 rare plants into the wild. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A researcher of the Yangtze River rare plant research institute conducts an experiment in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, June 8, 2026. Established in 2007, the Yangtze River rare plant research institute serves as a force in safeguarding the biodiversity of the Yangtze River. The institute focuses on the conservation of rare and endemic plants in the Yangtze River Basin. To date, the institute has protected 2,160 rare and endemic plant species, cultivated over 320,000 seedlings and successfully transplanted 67,800 rare plants into the wild. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A researcher of the Yangtze River rare plant research institute conducts an experiment in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, June 8, 2026. Established in 2007, the Yangtze River rare plant research institute serves as a force in safeguarding the biodiversity of the Yangtze River. The institute focuses on the conservation of rare and endemic plants in the Yangtze River Basin. To date, the institute has protected 2,160 rare and endemic plant species, cultivated over 320,000 seedlings and successfully transplanted 67,800 rare plants into the wild. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A researcher of the Yangtze River rare plant research institute measures photosynthetic rate of plant leaves in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, June 8, 2026. Established in 2007, the Yangtze River rare plant research institute serves as a force in safeguarding the biodiversity of the Yangtze River. The institute focuses on the conservation of rare and endemic plants in the Yangtze River Basin. To date, the institute has protected 2,160 rare and endemic plant species, cultivated over 320,000 seedlings and successfully transplanted 67,800 rare plants into the wild. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
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