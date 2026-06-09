Senior Chinese legislator urges enhanced China-Russia educational cooperation

(Xinhua) 21:48, June 09, 2026

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, chairman of the Chinese side of the China-Russia Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, attended the opening ceremony of the China-Russia friendly language dialogue and met with his Russian counterpart Boris Titov at Renmin University of China in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said the prospects for China-Russia educational cooperation are broad and promising.

Li noted that as a major channel for bilateral people-to-people exchanges, the committee will implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state. Taking the China-Russia Years of Education as an opportunity and using language and culture as a bond, it should expand exchanges and mutual learning, deepen practical cooperation, further strengthen China-Russia friendship and enrich the content of China-Russia relations, he added.

Titov stated that the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era stands at a historic high. He said language and cultural exchanges help deepen friendship and boost practical cooperation, with more students on both sides learning each other's languages. Russia is willing to work with China to promote cooperation in education, language, local governance, economy and trade, artificial intelligence and other areas, Titov said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)