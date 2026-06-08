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China willing to maintain communication with Russia, India on advancing cooperation: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:00, June 08, 2026
BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to maintain communication with Russia and India on advancing the cooperation among the three countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.
"China, Russia and India are all emerging economies. Maintaining good relations not only serves the interests of the three countries, but also contributes to regional and global peace, security, stability and prosperity," Lin said at a regular news briefing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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