Tech breakthroughs boost China's black soil protection

(Xinhua) 20:06, June 08, 2026

NANJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have released research results documenting technological breakthroughs in combating black soil degradation and boosting modern agricultural development through the use of modern precision practices.

Referred to as the "giant panda of cultivated land" due to its fertility and scarcity, black soil in China's Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces and in some parts of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region covers a total area of 1.09 million square kilometers. It produces about a quarter of China's total grain output.

However, the black soil has experienced varying degrees of degradation due to factors such as excessive exploitation and climate change. The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with authorities in the four provincial-level regions, launched the "Black Soil Granary" program in 2021 to provide sci-tech support to combat soil degradation and boost modern agricultural development.

CAS published the project's latest achievements, covering theories, technologies, models, and smart equipment, Monday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

Jiang Ming, chief commander of the project and director of the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology of CAS, said that after five years of collaborative research, the project has established seven core demonstration zones, covering a total area of about 12,900 hectares. The project has increased soil organic matter content by 0.25 to 0.7 percent, reduced soil erosion rate by 80 percent, and boosted grain yield by over 5.2 percent.

The research team made breakthroughs in integrating multi-source data from satellite, aerial and ground-based platforms, systematically mapping the current state of black soil degradation. They constructed the first-ever 10-meter spatial resolution information map of organic matter content in the black soil region.

The research reveals the spatial and temporal changes in black soil degradation over the past four decades, elucidates the degradation mechanisms and regulatory mechanisms for fertility improvement, and develops key conservation technologies tailored to different regions.

Jiang noted that the black soil information map serves as the core data foundation for digital management and precision production, addressing the long-standing challenges, such as fragmented data and delayed monitoring. Leveraging ground-sky-space integrated multi-scale sensing technology, it enables precise assessment of black soil resources, degradation types and severity for each plot, facilitating dynamic monitoring and targeted treatment.

"We are moving away from the past one-size-fits-all, experience-based management model, making black soil conservation evidence-based, precise, and efficient," Jiang said.

The information map also provides decision support for agricultural activities such as straw incorporation, fertilization, soil improvement and agricultural machinery scheduling, enabling tailored measures according to local conditions.

Zhang Yucheng, a senior engineer at the Institute of Computing Technology of CAS, said that the "Honghu" new-energy unmanned smart tractors and supporting equipment have been widely deployed.

The research team completed independent development of the third-generation "Honghu" smart agricultural machinery technology system, with over 90 percent of key components domestically produced. To date, 375 units of various smart agricultural machines have been manufactured, including 140 soil-testing robots and 5 unmanned soil-testing transport vehicles.

Zhang said the third-generation "Honghu" series is customized for the operational characteristics of black soil in northeast China, adapted to conservation tillage and large-scale, standardized operations. Equipped with an unmanned driving system, the series covers the entire process of plowing, planting, managing and harvesting. This effectively alleviates challenges in northeast China, such as operating in the short frost-free period, tight farming windows and low manual labor efficiency.

Smart machinery enables uniform seeding, precise fertilization and variable rate pesticide application, reducing resource waste and supporting soil quality improvement and fertility preservation. In demonstration zones, the application of these machines has led to significant cost savings and efficiency gains for major grain crops such as corn and soybeans. The series has now entered mass production and large-scale promotion, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)