China's Hengshui Lake becomes ideal home for rare birds to inhabit
Egrets are seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Night herons are seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
A drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a view of the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A staff member presents a rescued swan at a hospital for migrant birds near the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Sun Huanjie)
A drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a view of the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A panoramic drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a view of the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A staff member cleans the aviary of cranes at a hospital for migrant birds near the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A grey heron is seen with a freshly caught fish at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
A drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a staff member patrolling at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Great crested grebes are seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
A heron is seen flying at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A staff member interacts with a red-crowned crane at a hospital for migrant birds near the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A Chinese pond heron is seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
A drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows herons at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Great crested grebes are seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A heron is seen flying at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
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