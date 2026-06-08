China's Hengshui Lake becomes ideal home for rare birds to inhabit

(Xinhua) 15:44, June 08, 2026

Egrets are seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Night herons are seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a view of the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member presents a rescued swan at a hospital for migrant birds near the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Sun Huanjie)

A drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a view of the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A panoramic drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a view of the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A staff member cleans the aviary of cranes at a hospital for migrant birds near the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A grey heron is seen with a freshly caught fish at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a staff member patrolling at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Great crested grebes are seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A heron is seen flying at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff member interacts with a red-crowned crane at a hospital for migrant birds near the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Chinese pond heron is seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows herons at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Great crested grebes are seen at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A heron is seen flying at the Hengshui Lake in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. As a key wetland ecosystem in northern China and a vital stopover for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, Hengshui Lake, with its excellent ecological environment, has become an ideal home for numerous rare birds to inhabit, breed, and rest. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)