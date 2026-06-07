5 Palestinians killed, 10 injured in Israeli airstrike on police post in S. Gaza

(Xinhua) 21:49, June 07, 2026

GAZA, June 7 (Xinhua) -- At least five Palestinians were killed and more than 10 others injured Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a Hamas police post in al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical and security sources.

The Hamas-run police general directorate said in a press statement that Israeli aircraft fired two missiles at the police post in the area, resulting in casualties.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that its crews transported the bodies of five victims and more than 10 wounded individuals from the site of the attack to the society's field hospital in al-Mawasi.

Eyewitnesses said the victims included police officers and civilians who were in the area.

Also on Sunday, the Palestinian Presidency said that Israel's escalating policies and support for settler "terrorism" are keeping the region on the "brink of disaster."

In a press statement published by the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the presidency spokesperson, warned of the dangerous repercussions of these policies on security and stability in the region, adding that the Palestinian cause "cannot be marginalized or bypassed," emphasizing that the failure to reach a just solution means the continuation of wars and crises.

He said that the Palestinian cause is a "just and sacred cause for the world, deeply rooted in history," and that ignoring the rights of the Palestinian people and attempts to impose "fait accompli policies will not achieve security for anyone, nor will they grant any legitimacy to the occupation and its colonization."

Earlier on Saturday, Gaza-based health authorities said that 951 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since a ceasefire in Gaza took effect in October 2025, bringing the total death toll since Oct. 7, 2023, to 72,961.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)