Hamas begins talks with Palestinian factions on Gaza ceasefire agreement

(Xinhua) 15:38, June 07, 2026

People are seen on a street with destroyed buildings in Gaza City, on Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Hamas announced on Saturday the start of its meetings in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, with Palestinian factions and mediators to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the future of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told reporters that the meetings aim to complete what was agreed upon in the first phase, including halting "Israeli aggression and escalation, assassinations, opening the crossings, and allowing the entry of the National Committee."

Discussions will then move to seek reasonable and acceptable approaches for all parties regarding the second phase, whether it involves the entry of international forces or the Gaza technocratic committee into the enclave, or addressing the issue of Palestinian weapons, Qassem added.

He said that Hamas prioritizes the Palestinian people's interest and seeks to "remove any pretexts for Israel to resume war on the Gaza Strip."

A Hamas delegation led by its leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, along with other faction representatives, arrived in Cairo on Friday for the multi-day talks.

These developments come as the fragile October 2025 ceasefire between Hamas and Israel falters, with key provisions, including disarmament and reconstruction, yet to be implemented.

The first phase of the ceasefire included an exchange of prisoners and detainees, the entry of humanitarian aid into the strip, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from some areas.

The United States announced in mid-January the start of the second phase of the ceasefire, which includes a complete Israeli military withdrawal, Hamas disarmament, reconstruction, and the establishment of a transitional governing body in the Gaza Strip.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)