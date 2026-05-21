Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid flotilla, detains hundreds of activists

Xinhua) 08:37, May 21, 2026

A boat of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla, after being intercepted by the Israeli navy, is escorted toward the Israeli port of Ashdod, Israel, on May 19, 2026. Israel said late Tuesday that it had intercepted all boats in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, detaining hundreds of activists and transporting them to Israel. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Israel said late Tuesday that it had intercepted all boats in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, detaining hundreds of activists and transporting them to Israel.

Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said on their website that all boats in their humanitarian convoy were intercepted after Israeli naval vessels surrounded them in international waters, about 250 nautical miles from the coast of Gaza. They said that 428 activists were "kidnapped" by Israel.

Israel began intercepting the ships on Monday morning.

Around midnight Tuesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the activists "have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel," adding that they would be allowed to meet their consular representatives.

The ministry said Israel would not allow any breach of what it called the "lawful" naval blockade of Gaza. It described the flotilla as "a PR stunt at the service of Hamas."

The flotilla set sail from Trkiye's Marmaris coast Thursday in a third attempt to break Israel's blockade of Gaza and deliver aid to Palestinians in the war-devastated enclave.

A previous flotilla, comprising about 20 boats and 175 activists, was intercepted by Israeli forces on April 30 near the southern Greek island of Crete. Two of the activists were detained for days before being released. Dozens of activists said they were mistreated, abused and beaten by Israeli forces.

The flotilla, carrying aid and medical staff, says it aims to draw international attention to dire conditions in Gaza, where much of the enclave lies in ruins. More than 72,000 people have been killed by Israeli fire and over 172,000 injured since October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities.

A boat of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla (L), after being intercepted by the Israeli navy, is escorted toward the Israeli port of Ashdod, Israel, on May 19, 2026. Israel said late Tuesday that it had intercepted all boats in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, detaining hundreds of activists and transporting them to Israel. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

A boat of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla (L), after being intercepted by the Israeli navy, is escorted toward the Israeli port of Ashdod, Israel, on May 19, 2026. Israel said late Tuesday that it had intercepted all boats in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, detaining hundreds of activists and transporting them to Israel. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)