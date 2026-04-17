European leaders urge full implementation of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Xinhua) 10:57, April 17, 2026

BRUSSELS, April 16 (Xinhua) -- European leaders on Thursday called for the full implementation of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and urged efforts toward a lasting peace.

In a post on social media platform X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the ceasefire as a relief after the conflict had already claimed too many lives, but stressed that what was needed was not just a temporary pause, but a path to permanent peace.

"Europe will continue to call for the full respect of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity," she added.

In a separate post on X, European Council President Antonio Costa said the ceasefire must now be implemented and verified on the ground.

Costa said it was essential for Israel and Lebanon to engage in meaningful negotiations that deliver concrete results "for the sake of their peoples and the prospect of a sustainable peace."

Israel and Lebanon will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (2100 GMT) on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced after his phone calls with the two countries' leaders.

Following the announcement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that she hoped the ceasefire would create the conditions for successful negotiations between the two sides and lead to a full and lasting peace.

Lebanese health authorities said Wednesday that the cumulative death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the country has risen to 2,167, with 7,061 others injured since March 2.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)