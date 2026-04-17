Int'l community welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges continued efforts toward peace

Xinhua) 10:55, April 17, 2026

BEIRUT, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Friday, following an announcement earlier by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The truce aims to end more than a month of deadly escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, which has claimed over 2,000 lives. With the ceasefire in effect, the international community has welcomed the move and called on relevant parties to strictly observe the agreement and end hostilities.

"We welcome steps that would end hostilities and suffering on both sides of the Blue Line," said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while calling on parties concerned to "abide by this ceasefire."

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit praised the ceasefire as a positive step to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people, urging the relevant parties to immediately abide by the truce and launch serious negotiations to secure a sustainable ceasefire.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also welcomed the truce, noting that it is part of the Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire deal between Iran and the United States to stop the war, according to official news agency IRNA.

Egypt described the move as a significant measure to de-escalate regional tensions and halt the "Israeli aggression" on Lebanon.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to ensure the ceasefire's sustainability, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and enable displaced people to return to their homes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates voiced hope that the truce will serve as a positive step toward fostering an environment conducive to regional stability, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The ministry also affirmed the importance of continued effective international coordination to prevent further escalation and mitigate the humanitarian and security repercussions across the region.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the ceasefire is a step towards de-escalation, expressing hope that it will support regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in the region, according to Qatar News Agency.

A previous ceasefire in Lebanon, which had been in place since November 2024, was characterized by near-daily Israeli strikes in the country. The fragile truce collapsed on March 2, when Hezbollah launched rockets toward Israel in support of Iran, triggering intensified Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)