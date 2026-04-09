4 Palestinians, including journalist, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City: sources

Xinhua) 09:23, April 09, 2026

Photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a vehicle burning after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in which an Al Jazeera journalist was killed, in Gaza City. Four Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed on Wednesday in two separate incidents of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, according to Palestinian security and medical sources. Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that one of the dead was journalist Mohammed Wishah, who worked for Al Jazeera Mubasher, a Doha-based public affairs television network. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Four Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed on Wednesday in two separate incidents of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, according to Palestinian security and medical sources.

The Gaza Civil Defense said in a brief statement that its crews recovered two bodies after a civilian vehicle was targeted on Rashid Street in western Gaza City.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that one of the dead was journalist Mohammed Wishah, who worked for Al Jazeera Mubasher, a Doha-based public affairs television network.

Al Jazeera later confirmed the death of Wishah, its journalist.

In another incident, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a gathering of civilians near Kuwait Roundabout, east of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, according to the sources.

The Israeli army has not commented on the two incidents.

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday in a statement that it "struck and eliminated" Muhammad Dawad, "an expert in engineering and producing explosive devices" in Hamas, on Monday.

Gaza-based health authorities said Wednesday that the death toll since the ceasefire went into effect in October 2025 has reached 736, with 2,035 injured, raising the total number of casualties since Oct. 7, 2023, to 72,315 deaths and 172,137 injuries.

Photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a vehicle burning after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in which an Al Jazeera journalist was killed, in Gaza City. Four Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed on Wednesday in two separate incidents of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, according to Palestinian security and medical sources. Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that one of the dead was journalist Mohammed Wishah, who worked for Al Jazeera Mubasher, a Doha-based public affairs television network. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a vehicle burning after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in which an Al Jazeera journalist was killed, in Gaza City. Four Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed on Wednesday in two separate incidents of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, according to Palestinian security and medical sources. Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that one of the dead was journalist Mohammed Wishah, who worked for Al Jazeera Mubasher, a Doha-based public affairs television network. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a vehicle burning after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in which an Al Jazeera journalist was killed, in Gaza City. Four Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed on Wednesday in two separate incidents of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, according to Palestinian security and medical sources. Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that one of the dead was journalist Mohammed Wishah, who worked for Al Jazeera Mubasher, a Doha-based public affairs television network. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows rescuers putting out fire on a vehicle hit by an Israeli airstrike in which an Al Jazeera journalist was killed, in Gaza City. Four Palestinians, including a journalist, were killed on Wednesday in two separate incidents of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, according to Palestinian security and medical sources. Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that one of the dead was journalist Mohammed Wishah, who worked for Al Jazeera Mubasher, a Doha-based public affairs television network. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)