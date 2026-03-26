Chinese envoy calls for irreversible steps to advance two-state solution

Xinhua) 09:29, March 26, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The international community can not accept the Palestinian question being marginalized once again, and should make irreversible steps to advance the two-State solution and support the establishment of an independent State of Palestine at an early date, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said Tuesday.

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, Fu said that while the conflict in the Middle East continues to expand and tensions are escalating rapidly, causing serious consequences for regional stability and the global economy, the Palestinian question is deteriorating at an accelerated pace and the foundation of the two-State solution is "at risk of being further eroded."

"In the face of this grave situation, the international community must demonstrate strong political will and take decisive actions to advance a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question at the earliest possible date," he said.

Fu called for prioritizing human life and immediately ending the suffering of the people of Gaza.

"The situation in Gaza concerns the very foundation of international morality," said the ambassador, calling on all parties concerned, especially Israel, to fully comply with a ceasefire agreement and achieve a genuine, comprehensive, and lasting ceasefire.

"Israel must fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law, fully open border crossings, lift restrictions on humanitarian access, and cease attacks on humanitarian organizations, especially UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East)," he said.

"Settlement activities constitute a serious violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 2334," Fu said, urging Israel to immediately stop settlement activities, curb settler violence, investigate and hold accountable those responsible for attacks on civilians, and put an end to impunity.

Noting that there is only one universally recognized and reasonable path to the question of Palestine -- the two-State solution, Fu said any other alternative arrangements or new mechanisms must uphold the principle of Palestinians governing Palestine, respect the will of the Palestinian people, and support, not undermine, the two-State solution.

"Gaza and the West Bank are both integral parts of the State of Palestine. The international community must firmly reject any attempt to annex Palestinian territory and oppose unilateral actions that erode the foundation of the two-State solution," he said.

The ambassador said that the United Nations has a responsibility to play a leading role in advancing the two-State solution and supporting the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

He added that China will continue to work with the international community to promote a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, end the humanitarian catastrophe and implement the two-State solution to help restore justice for the State of Palestine, tranquility for its people, and peace for the Middle East.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)