China-Serbia Duanwu Festival in Belgrade highlights cultural exchanges

(Xinhua) 20:54, June 07, 2026

BELGRADE, June 7 (Xinhua) --The third China-Serbia Duanwu International Dragon Boat Festival was held in the Serbian capital of Belgrade this weekend, highlighting bilateral cultural exchanges.

The two-day event brought together more than 300 paddlers of 16 teams representing China, Serbia, Hungary, Romania and other countries. Held on the waters of urban lake Ada Ciganlija, the festival features 200-meter and 500-meter dragon boat races.

Organized by the Serbian Dragon Boat Federation and the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, this year's festival is the largest to date.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming said that the event has become a key symbol of the "ironclad friendship" between China and Serbia. He noted that the festival's spirit of patriotism and unity perfectly mirrors the development of bilateral relations.

Nikola Mijailovic, state secretary of Serbia's Ministry of Tourism and Youth, added that the event is "much more than a sports competition", it "represents a bond of unbreakable friendship" between Serbia and China.

Besides dragon boat competition, the event also offered various performances and exhibitions by artists from China's Shandong province, showcasing Yantai paper cutting, Konghou musical art and martial arts presentations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)