Young couple embarks on cross-regional wheat harvesting trips in E China's Anhui

(Xinhua) 10:47, June 06, 2026

Wen Xiuxiu has dinner during a break at a wheat field in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 2, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops.

Harvesters Han Xiyue and his wife Wen Xiuxiu, both born in the 1990s, started this year's harvesting journey on June 2. This is the fourth year since the couple embarked on their cross-regional wheat harvesting trips.

To ensure efficiency, the couple take turns driving the harvester, finishing around 130 mu (about 8.67 hectares) of wheat fields every day. They head to the wheat fields at around 5 o'clock every morning, and at times have to stretch into the wee hours of the following day. Their careful and dedicated work has earned them recognition and trust among local farmers.

When the summer wheat harvest wraps up in Anhui, the couple will continue their harvesting trip to Shandong, Hebei and other provinces, which is expected to conclude in mid-June. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wen Xiuxiu operates a harvester at a wheat field in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 2, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wen Xiuxiu has dinner during a break at a wheat field in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 2, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wen Xiuxiu levels harvested wheat at a wheat field in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 2, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wen Xiuxiu (L) levels harvested wheat at a wheat field in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 2, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Han Xiyue loads harvested wheat onto a truck at a wheat field in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 2, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A farmer pays Han Xiyue (R) via mobile phone application for his service at a wheat field in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 3, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wen Xiuxiu (R) and her husband Han Xiyue take turns to operate a harvester at a wheat field at night in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 2, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Han Xiyue (L) and his wife Wen Xiuxiu try to fix a problem in their harvester at a wheat field in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 2, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Han Xiyue (front) confirms range of harvesting operation with his wife Wen Xiuxiu at a wheat field in Dazexiang Town of Suzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 3, 2026. Large flocks of migratory wheat harvesters travel among major wheat-producing regions in the country during every wheat harvesting season to help local farmers reap their crops. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)