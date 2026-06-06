Chinese VP meets Putin

(Xinhua) 09:51, June 06, 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Han conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Putin. He noted that China-Russia relations have remained stable and resilient amid an international landscape of intertwined changes and turbulence, thanks to the strategic stewardship of the two presidents.

The two heads of state held successful talks in Beijing recently and reached important new consensus on bilateral ties and cooperation across diverse fields, Han said.

China stands ready to work with Russia to well implement the important consensus, constantly consolidate political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, strengthen international coordination, and continuously enrich the connotations of bilateral relations, he said.

Han said both countries are important constructive forces for safeguarding global strategic stability and improving global governance. A high-level China-Russia relationship is not only an inevitable requirement for the development and revitalization of the two countries, but also the responsibility of the era that both sides shoulder for promoting world peace, stability and development.

China looks forward to enhancing coordination with Russia to foster a more just and equitable global governance system, he said.

Putin asked Han to convey his sincere regards to President Xi and welcomed Han's visit to Russia for the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin said Russia-China relations are at an unprecedented high level. During his recent successful visit to China, he had in-depth exchanges with Xi on a wide range of topics and defined the future direction of bilateral cooperation, Putin said.

This year, the two countries will jointly celebrate the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, and launched the Russia-China Years of Education, Putin said, noting that Russia is committed to unswervingly deepening political mutual trust and good-neighborly friendship with China, advancing exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and contributing stability to global peace and development through the certainty of Russia-China ties.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)