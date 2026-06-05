China calls for early resolution of Syrian chemical weapons issue

(Xinhua) 17:14, June 05, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday called for an early resolution to the issue of chemical weapons in Syria to help the country focus on national reconstruction.

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing, Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said the issue has remained unresolved for more than a decade and should be brought to a swift close.

Sun welcomed recent progress and supported continued cooperation between Syria and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Technical Secretariat on outstanding matters.

Sun commended the Syrian transitional government's commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and its cooperation with the OPCW. He also voiced support for Syria's efforts to advance an inclusive political transition, achieve national reconciliation, and avoid internal divisions.

At the same time, Sun expressed concern that some OPCW accountability mechanisms have exceeded their mandates, urging the OPCW Technical Secretariat to remain objective, impartial and strictly adhere to the Convention in handling alleged chemical weapons incidents.

He also stressed the importance of counter-terrorism, urging the Syrian transitional government to combat all terrorist groups listed by the Security Council. Sun called on the OPCW to strengthen monitoring and help member states prevent dangerous chemicals and sensitive technologies from falling into the hands of terrorists.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)