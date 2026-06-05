Men's basketball friendly match: China vs. Serbia
Players of KK FMP celebrate after a men's basketball friendly match between China and KK FMP of Serbia in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Nikola Gasic (L, front) and Christyon V'chon Eugene (R, front) of KK FMP react during a men's basketball friendly match between China and KK FMP of Serbia in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Players of KK FMP celebrate after a men's basketball friendly match between China and KK FMP of Serbia in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Dusan Radosavljevic (top) of KK FMP dunks during a men's basketball friendly match between China and KK FMP of Serbia in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
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