Highlights of Women's National Basketball League finals series

Xinhua) 13:28, March 02, 2026

Han Xu (C) of Perth Lynx enters the court during Game 2 of Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) finals series between Perth Lynx and Townsville Fire in Perth, Australia, March 1, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Han Xu (2nd R) of Perth Lynx competes during Game 2 of Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) finals series between Perth Lynx and Townsville Fire in Perth, Australia, March 1, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Han Xu of Perth Lynx reacts during Game 2 of Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) finals series between Perth Lynx and Townsville Fire in Perth, Australia, March 1, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

Han Xu (C) of Perth Lynx shoots a free throw during Game 2 of Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) finals series between Perth Lynx and Townsville Fire in Perth, Australia, March 1, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Dan/Xinhua)

