CBA Roundup: Beijing ends Guangdong's eight-game winning streak

Xinhua) 11:29, January 03, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Ducks put an end to the eight-game winning streak of the Guangdong Southern Tigers at home in the ninth round of the 2025-2026 season of the Chinese Basketball Association league (CBA).

Both teams kept a 7-0 record since the beginning of the season. However, Beijing lost to defending champion the Zhejiang Lions 91-85 in the eighth round while Guangdong defeated the Tianjin Pioneers 98-74, making Guangdong the only unbeaten team in the league.

The game staged in Beijing's Shougang Ice Hockey Arena on the first day of 2026, Edmond Sumner scored 10 straight points for Guangdong after the tipoff while Beijing players combined 25 points to set the tone early with 25-10.

Guangdong continued to struggle offensively and failed to score a single point in the first three minutes of the second quarter. The game became even more one-sided after Beijing's center Zhou Qi fell to the floor and accidentally injured Guangdong's point guard Xu Jie, who was forced to leave the game. Beijing gradually extended the lead to over 30 points, defeating Guangdong 105-74.

Sumner had a game-high 35 points for Guangdong, while Hu Mingxuan contributed eight points to become the top domestic scorer of the visiting team. Beijing knocked down 18 out of their 37 attempts beyond the arc.

After the ninth round games, three teams were tied with 8-1 as the Zhejiang Lions smashed the Tianjin Pioneers 102-68 to enjoy their seventh victory in a row. The Sichuan Blue Whales sat at the bottom of the table with 0-9 after losing to the Fujian Sturgeons 104-88.

Pang Zhenglin, point guard of the Jiangsu Dragons, still shined in his rookie year of CBA, contributing 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Jiangsu despite their 84-79 loss to the Ningbo Rockets.

In other ninth-round action, the Shanghai Sharks prevailed the Liaoning Flying Leopards 91-65, the Zhejiang Golden Bulls edged the Qingdao Eagles 78-73, the Beijing Royal Fighters beat the Shenzhen Aviators 105-101, the Nanjing Monkey Kings defeated the Jilin Northern Tigers 104-82, the Shandong Heroes downed the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 100-85, the Guangzhou Loong Lions beat the Shanxi Loongs 74-70.

