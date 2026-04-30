China retains women's 3x3 basketball gold, takes water polo silver

Xinhua) 13:47, April 30, 2026

Sun Fengyi (L) of China dribbles past Supavadee Kunchuan of Thailand during the 3x3 basketball women's semifinal between China and Thailand at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

SANYA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's women's 3x3 basketball team successfully defended its title, while the Chinese men's water polo team secured a historic silver medal at the 6th Asian Beach Games on Wednesday.

China's quartet of Wang Lili, Cao Junwei, Sun Fengyi and Yang Hengyu completed a perfect run to claim the women's 3x3 gold. On the final day of the event, they edged Thailand 18-16 in the semifinal before defeating the Philippines 21-13 in the final.

Reflecting on the semifinal, Wang said, "We prepared for the match against Thailand as if it were the final. They put us under great pressure. We went from leading to trailing, then relied on our defense to gradually level the score. Staying calm, we finally sealed the win with a buzzer-beater."

Qatar beat Thailand 21-10 to take the men's gold. China fell to Qatar 18-16 in the semifinal but bounced back to defeat the Philippines 21-13 and secure the bronze medal.

In water polo, Iran edged China 3-2 in the final round-robin match to claim its first men's gold, while China took silver for its best-ever finish. Kazakhstan, winners of the previous five editions, settled for bronze.

China's water polo goalkeeper Zhang Yiwen said he was satisfied with the result despite missing out on gold, noting that the experience would motivate him to improve as the team prepares for the Asian Games and qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

In beach volleyball, Thailand defeated Japan 2-0 to win the women's title, while Qatar overcame Iran to claim the men's gold.

Beach wrestling also concluded on Wednesday, with Iran sweeping all four men's golds (70kg, 80kg, 90kg and +90kg). India took the women's 60kg and +70kg titles, while Sri Lanka won the women's 50kg gold. China's Long Jia needed just 29 seconds to defeat Vietnam's Dang Thi Linh 4-0 in the women's 70kg final.

In beach soccer, Iran scored three goals in the first period en route to a 6-2 victory over Oman in the men's final, while Saudi Arabia beat Palestine 6-4 for bronze.

In beach handball, Iran defeated Qatar 2-1 to win the men's title, while Thailand beat Bahrain 2-0 to claim silver.

Also on Wednesday, China's Zhao Yicheng and Long Jianguo clocked 9.75 seconds to win the men's relay gold, while Indonesia took the women's relay title in 13.76 seconds.

Thursday will mark the final day of competition, with the women's beach handball final between China and Vietnam set to decide the last gold medal.

Wang Lili (R) of China shoots during the 3x3 basketball women's semifinal between China and Thailand at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Cao Junwei (R) of China celebrates after winning the 3x3 basketball women's gold medal match between China and the Philippines at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. (Photo by Ma Zihan/Xinhua)

Gold medalists Zhao Yicheng (L)/Long Jianguo of China react during the awarding ceremony for the men's relay of sport climbing (speed) at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Hai)

Gold medalists team Iran pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's beach handball at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)