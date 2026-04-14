CBA Roundup: Fujian ends Zhejiang's seven-game winning streak

Xinhua) 09:22, April 14, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian Sturgeons prevailed 98-97 to end the Zhejiang Golden Bulls' seven-game winning streak on Monday in the 38th round of the 2025-26 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league.

The two teams put up a heated battle and the game was tied 49-49 at halftime. Zhejiang finished the third quarter with a 79-70 lead and extended the advantage to 13 points midway through the final period.

While Zhejiang was trapped in stagnation on the offensive end, Fujian regrouped after scoring consecutive jump shots as Yang Xihao buried two 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 92-94. Then, Isaiah Briscoe scored six points in a row to help the Sturgeons rally to 98-97 with 19 seconds left. Zhejiang's Andrew Andrews missed a winning shot at the buzzer.

Briscoe had a game-high 26 points and five assists, QJ Peterson and Zou Yang contributed 22 points and 19 points respectively.

Elsewhere, the Shenzhen Aviators outlasted the winless Sichuan Blue Whales 126-113 to extend their winning streak to 13 games. He Xining had 33 points as Wang Haoran added 29 points and 10 rebounds for Shenzhen.

Also on Monday, the Beijing Royal Fighters beat the Shanxi Loongs 102-89, the Guangzhou Loong Lions defeated the Jiangsu Dragons 80-67, the Nanjing Monkey Kings upset the Jilin Northeast Tigers 98-81, the Liaoning Flying Leopards defeated the Shandong Heroes 80-75, and the Tianjin Pioneers edged the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 100-98.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)