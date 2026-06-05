China announces holding of over 100 events to boost imports

(Xinhua) 08:51, June 05, 2026

This photo taken on April 19, 2026 shows a view of the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that over 100 events aimed at boosting the nation's imports are to be held in 2026, bringing more high-quality goods from around the globe to Chinese enterprises and consumers.

The first overseas event will take place in Belarus on June 7, followed by another in Germany on June 11, marking the events' debut in the European Union, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said at a press conference.

The events, themed "Exports to China," will build platforms and bridges for companies from around the world to expand exports to China, enabling countries to further benefit from China's development, she said.

International enterprises are welcome to participate in the events and continue to attend key exhibitions in China, such as the China International Import Expo, for the benefit of both sides, she added.

The ministry has organized similar events in Chinese cities such as Beijing and Hangzhou.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)