China updates catalog of services encouraged for import

Xinhua) 09:03, February 26, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday announced an updated catalog of services it encourages for import.

The revisions were made by multiple authorities, including the Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The catalog was revised to implement the guidelines of the State Council on proactively expanding the import of quality services, according to a statement on the Ministry of Commerce website.

Its revision aims to meet urgent domestic needs in high-quality development and to meet people's needs for better lives, the statement said.

