Interview: Comoros always on China's side -- president

(Xinhua) 15:32, June 04, 2026

MORONI, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation between the Comoros and China is "exemplary" as it has stood the test of time while yielding fruitful results, Comorian President Azali Assoumani has said.

Bilateral relations have seen steady development over more than 50 years, with mutual political trust continuously deepening and tangible results achieved in socio-economic development, healthcare and people-to-people exchanges, Azali told Xinhua in an interview at the presidential residence in Moroni, capital of the Comoros.

Looking ahead, the Comoros hopes to deepen the strategic partnership with China and jointly chart a long-term course for the growth of bilateral ties, he noted.

China was the first nation to recognize the Comoros after its independence in 1975 and the first to establish diplomatic relations with the country, Azali said, adding that the two sides have firmly backed each other over the years, building strong ties and a high level of mutual trust.

"The Comoros has always supported the one-China principle," he said. "To this day, I tell every leader I meet that we are on China's side."

The year 2026 marks the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Comoros and China. Speaking of key moments in bilateral ties, Azali recalled his 2024 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, where the two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

Azali said that this partnership goes beyond current cooperation and reflects shared expectations for future development, and that China has made tangible investments in the Comoros in healthcare, education and infrastructure over the past five decades.

"China has stood with us to this point," Azali said.

In addition to helping the Comoros build a sports complex and swimming center for the 2027 Indian Ocean Island Games, China has also helped construct the El-Maarouf National Center Hospital, Azali said.

Depicting the fight against malaria as particularly impressive, he said that through sending medicines and doctors to the Comoros, China has always been supporting the country, long plagued by malaria, in combating the disease.

Economic and trade cooperation has also made new progress in recent years. After granting zero-tariff access to 33 least developed countries in Africa in December 2024, China has fully implemented zero-tariff treatment since May 1 on imports from all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

Applauding the initiative, Azali said that it reflects China's close ties with the Comoros and "all of Africa."

He said China's zero-tariff policy will encourage the Comoros to "develop all kinds of production" and boost exports to the Chinese market, expressing hope that Chinese companies will establish operations in the country to help develop local production to increase the added value of Comorian products.

As 2026 marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Azali said the Confucius Institute established by China in the Comoros provides valuable opportunities for young Comorians to learn Chinese, helps deepen people-to-people exchanges and strengthen mutual understanding between the two sides, and reinforces the long-standing friendship between them.

In a world plagued by geopolitical conflicts and where multilateralism is under strain, Azali said that Xi remains firmly committed to multilateralism, while some countries are trying to "break multilateralism for their interests" and "suffocate" others with their power.

Noting that whenever China defends international security, peace and multilateralism, the Comoros stands with China, Azali said the country will do everything within its capacity to help bring conflicts to an end and contribute to peace, while supporting China's efforts to uphold world peace and security.

As an African country and a member of the Arab League, the Comoros aims to "serve as a bridge" between China, Africa and Arab countries, he said.

China attaches importance to Arab countries, and Arab countries are also interested in China, which has a vast market and advanced technology, he noted, calling for Arab countries to diversify their partnerships.

"We thank China, which has always been on our side, whether in socio-economics or in development," he said, describing the growth of bilateral relations as "encouraging."

He added that with bilateral ties elevated to a strategic partnership, both sides should place greater emphasis on youth training and people-to-people exchanges to further strengthen ties between the two peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)