Former Thai PM Thaksin discharged under royal pardon: justice minister

(Xinhua) 14:47, June 03, 2026

BANGKOK, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was fully discharged from his sentence with immediate effect under a royal pardon decree, Justice Minister Rutthapol Naowarat confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Rutthapol said Thaksin met the conditions of the royal pardon decree published in the official Royal Gazette on Tuesday, which removes the need for him to remain under probation until Sept. 9.

Under the decree, which takes effect a day after its publication, Thaksin was discharged immediately because his remaining sentence was less than one year, Rutthapol said.

Thaksin had been released from Klong Prem Central Prison on May 11 to serve the remaining four months of his one-year sentence on parole, during which he was required to report monthly to a probation office and wear an electronic monitoring device.

According to Thai media reports, the physical removal of the monitoring device must await the conclusion of a review by a three-member committee under the decree, which has up to 120 days to verify eligible recipients and process the necessary documentation.

Reports said Thaksin must receive a certificate of clearance, legal proof of lawful discharge, which also affects his criminal record and international travel, before he can be scheduled to attend a probation office for the removal of the device.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)