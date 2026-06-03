Advanced glass industry gains momentum in Bengbu, E China's Anhui

(People's Daily Online) 13:35, June 03, 2026

An ultra-thin flexible glass, which is just 30 micrometers thick and developed by CNBM New Material Research Institute Group Co., Ltd., is on display at the company in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

Bengbu in east China's Anhui Province has developed glass so thin and flexible that it can be rolled up like a sheet of newspaper.

The flexible, foldable glass — just one-third the thickness of a standard A4 sheet of paper — is already in mass production. It can withstand more than 1 million folds without cracking and has been applied in foldable smartphones, flexible medical diagnostic devices, and other products.

At the exhibition hall of CNBM New Material Research Institute Group Co., Ltd. in Bengbu, Shan Fayong, deputy general manager of the company, rolled up a strip of the glass while explaining its properties.

"This is the world's thinnest flexible foldable glass that can be produced on an industrial scale," he said. "We made it thinner and bendable while also achieving high hardness, strong scratch resistance, and minimal creasing."

Pieces of neutral borosilicate glass, developed by CNBM New Material Research Institute Group Co., Ltd., are on display at the company in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

The flexible glass is just one highlight among the company's cutting-edge materials. Also on display were 8.5-generation TFT-LCD glass substrates — each as large as six 50-inch television sets — and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) photovoltaic glass panels designed for building facades. At the company, the possibilities of glass extend far beyond traditional applications.

These are no longer ordinary materials used for cups and windows. They are advanced materials designed for high-end manufacturing. China is the world's largest producer of glass, and Bengbu offers a vivid example of how the industry is moving up the value chain.

Bengbu has established 17 national-level innovation platforms — including the state key laboratory of advanced glass materials and the National Innovation Center for Glass New Materials — creating a strong foundation for turning research breakthroughs into commercial products.

High-generation TFT-LCD glass substrates are on display at CNBM New Material Research Institute Group Co., Ltd. in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

Yang Jianqiang, deputy chief engineer at the company, introduced an ultra-thin flexible glass measuring just 30 micrometers thick and described how his team overcame technical challenges one by one. The product entered mass production in 2021, and the team is continuing to expand output.

Bengbu is now working to build a 100-billion-yuan-level (about $14.7 billion) industrial cluster in glass and new materials.

Photo shows a bird's-eye view of a high-generation TFT-LCD glass substrate production facility in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Bengbu Municipal Committee)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)