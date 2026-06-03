Chinese seaport cities see soaring port economy output in 2025

(:Xinhua) 09:19, June 03, 2026

TIANJIN, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese seaport cities saw the added value of their port economy hit 7 trillion yuan (about 1.03 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, according to a report released by an institute under the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday.

The report, compiled by the planning and research institute under the ministry, provides a comprehensive evaluation of port-related economic activity across major Chinese seaport cities and inland river port cities. It was released at an international shipping industry expo that opened the same day in Tianjin, a major coastal municipality in northern China.

The port economy refers to the aggregate of economic activities centered around ports, which depend on and make use of specific industries related to port activities. The port economy accounted for 13.6 percent of the total economic output of the major Chinese seaport cities.

Over the same period, the added value of the port economy in China's inland river port cities reached 2.7 trillion yuan, making up 9.7 percent of their total economic output.

Strategic emerging industries in China's inland river port cities expanded rapidly in 2025, led by chemical manufacturing, electronic equipment production and automobile manufacturing.

These industries accounted for 19.7 percent of the secondary industry's port-related economic output, effectively driving industrial transformation and upgrading in inland regions.

"In the future, China will take high-quality development as the core for the port economy. Efforts will continue to deepen the integrated development of ports, industries and cities, and advance the construction of smart and green ports driven by technological innovation," said Liu Xin, president of the Transport Planning and Research Institute of the Ministry of Transport.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)