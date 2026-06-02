Stories of High-Quality Development | Talent attraction initiatives nurture strong momentum in innovation

People's Daily Online) 15:41, June 02, 2026

"Our growth wouldn't have been possible without Xicheng district's continuous support for talent development," said He Xiaochuan, vice president of Qi An Xin Technology Group Inc., highlighting the close connection between an enterprise's innovative development and regional support for talent cultivation.

As the core functional area of the capital, Beijing's Xicheng district insists on prioritizing investment in people, promoting the close integration of investment in physical assets and in people. The district is accelerating the transformation from a "population dividend" model to one driven by a "talent dividend," using talent aggregation to ignite the engine of innovation.

Qi An Xin Group's development reflects the district's philosophy of investing in people. The group was established in Beijing in 2014 and now has over 7,000 employees, with more than 40 percent in research and development.

"In the past, development was dependent on the 'population dividend', which focused on quantity. Now, competition depends on the 'talent dividend', which values quality and efficiency," said Yong Yanjia, chief of the First Section of Talent Work at the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Xicheng District Committee. Every year, Xicheng district invests 100 million yuan ($14.67 million) in a special fund for the Xicheng Project. It has regularized the recognition of Xicheng talent, ensuring policy benefits reach talented individuals and empower them to innovate.

Xicheng district's approach to investing in people goes far beyond simply providing funds or material support. It focuses on cultivating a fertile ground for talent and building platforms for innovation and entrepreneurship. From the "10 policies for sci-tech innovation" and "10 policies for fintech development" that addressed key challenges with precision to the current comprehensive empowerment provided by the Xicheng Project, the consistent policy support has always centered on two priorities: tackling critical technological breakthroughs and attracting and cultivating high-end talent. As a result, Xicheng continues to unlock its "talent dividend," strengthen its innovation foundation, and accelerate the transformation of its talent advantage into high-quality regional development momentum.

At the same time, Xicheng district has been steadily improving its talent service system, rolling out a full range of coordinated support measures. By creating the one-stop Xicheng Talent Hub service platform, launching the Xicheng Talent Card, which offers both public and customized market-based services, and establishing the Beijing Xicheng District Universities Development Alliance, the district has effectively bridged the gap between industry, academia and research. This has fostered a complete talent ecosystem covering talent attraction, cultivation, utilization and retention.

He noted that, leveraging this high-quality talent ecosystem, Qi An Xin Group is working in concert with the government and universities to explore a distinctive talent cultivation path in which students are nurtured in universities, trained in enterprises, and supported by the local authorities. Through the joint establishment of practice centers and laboratories, young people can develop their skills while still at university and secure employment upon graduation.

"Someone invests in you, and once you've grown, you go on to invest in others." The virtuous cycle described by He illustrates the reality of Xicheng district's talent ecosystem.

Yong said that the district firmly believes that every penny invested in talent will translate into innovation achievements, job opportunities and growth drivers, repaying society many times over.

Today, Xicheng district has fostered a growing culture that values, cares for, cultivates and empowers talent. The visible impact of talent-driven development continues to expand, with more and more enterprises relying on high-quality talent resources to achieve breakthroughs, grow steadily, and inject sustained energy into the district's high-quality development.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)