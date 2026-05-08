Xinhua releases report on China's cultural consciousness in advancing high-quality development

Xinhua) 11:07, May 08, 2026

This photo shows a copy of the think tank report titled "The Theory of Cultural Empowerment: China's Cultural Consciousness in Marching Toward High-Quality Development." The report was released on Thursday by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, during a forum on exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations to mark the 20th anniversary of the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership. (Xinhua/Li He)

ATHENS, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, released a report titled "The Theory of Cultural Empowerment: China's Cultural Consciousness in Marching Toward High-Quality Development" on Thursday.

The report was issued during a forum on exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations to mark the 20th anniversary of the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership.

The report systematically elaborates on the underlying logic of empowering economic and social development through culture, along with China's practices, methodology and global inspirations in this field.

For China, empowering economic and social development with culture is an inevitable requirement for the new stage of development, a contemporary innovation of Marxist cultural theory, and a strategic choice amid the evolving global landscape of competition and cooperation among civilizations, said the report.

Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, China is leveraging culture to foster new drivers of economic growth, unleash consumer vitality, promote effective social governance, and build momentum for development, it said.

Scholars attending the forum said that empowering economic and social development through culture provides crucial theoretical guidance and practical pathways for addressing global development bottlenecks, promoting both material progress and cultural-ethical advancement, and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

A guest reads a copy of the think tank report titled "The Theory of Cultural Empowerment: China's Cultural Consciousness in Marching Toward High-Quality Development" during a forum in Athens, Greece, on May 7, 2026. The report was released on Thursday by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, during a forum on exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations to mark the 20th anniversary of the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)