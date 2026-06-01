Stories of High-Quality Development | Senior and child care services fuel thriving industries

People's Daily Online) 15:52, June 01, 2026

"Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you…" On the morning of April 28, a unique birthday celebration was underway at Mudan Quanlinghui in Sanjing subdistrict in Xinbei district, Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Several elderly residents and young children took to the stage amid applause, as everyone joined in singing the birthday song. The air was filled with the sweet aroma of creamy cake and a sense of happiness.

Scenes like this reflect the "intergenerational integration" philosophy at the heart of Mudan Quanlinghui. Monthly cross-age birthday parties and intergenerational activities have become something both the elderly and children look forward to. Housing elderly care on its upper floors and child care below, the center represents a local exploration into an embedded community-based all-age service model. Since opening in July 2025, it has become a trusted resource for families in the surrounding communities.

"The idea of combining an elderly care center and a child care center would have seemed far-fetched two years ago. I would have thought it was unrealistic. But now, it's not only been successfully realized, but has also resulted in wonderful interactions," said Zhang Zhiyi, a staff member at Mudan Quanlinghui. "When these 'big kids' meet actual children, the seniors feel needed again, and the children learn about love and respect."

"Since I came here, I've eaten well and I sleep really well. I have gained 4 kilograms," said Yang, who is 89. Yang was a model worker in Jiangsu Province in the 1980s and has four generations in her family. After her husband passed away, her children took turns caring for her. But managing their own work and families on top of that was exhausting. Not wanting to be a burden on her children, Yang came to Mudan Quanlinghui on her own initiative and chose to spend her later years here.

"Seeing the kids every day just makes me happy. I plan to stay here for the rest of my life," she said.

Elderly and child care concerns both families and the government. The proportion of elderly residents in Changzhou is approaching 25 percent. Many families in the city face similar challenges. According to Zeng Yi, director of the Livelihood Security Service Center of Xinbei district, Mudan Quanlinghui has successfully combined investment in physical infrastructure and in people. It has revitalized 9,800 square meters of unused community space, built smart senior care facilities, eased the burden on families, enabled seniors to live with dignity, and given children the care and companionship they need to thrive. It has also helped cultivate a professional service workforce.

With investment from enterprises, government support and the participation of various parties, around 100,000 nearby residents can access seamless services, including elderly care, child care and meal assistance, all within a short walk from home. It also drives a virtuous cycle linking improved livelihoods with industrial upgrading.

Using this center as a model, Changzhou is accelerating the development of a silver economy industrial cluster. By leveraging essential needs in people's livelihoods, the city is driving collaboration across upstream and downstream industries such as smart health and elderly care. It is also spurring the development of products suitable for both the elderly and children, striving to turn livelihood pain points into industrial growth opportunities.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)