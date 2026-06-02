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China to cut domestic flight fuel surcharge from June 5
(Xinhua) 15:48, June 02, 2026
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's airlines will slash fuel surcharges for mainland routes on tickets sold from June 5, Air China and other airlines disclosed Tuesday.
The surcharge will be cut to 80 yuan (about 11.73 U.S. dollars) per segment for routes of 800 km or less, and 150 yuan for longer routes.
Infants are exempt from the surcharge, while children, disabled servicemen, and disabled police officers will get a 50 percent discount.
Compared with current rates, the surcharge will drop by 10 yuan for routes of 800 km or less and by 20 yuan for longer routes.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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