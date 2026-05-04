New air route connecting China's Chongqing, Philippines' Manila launched

Xinhua) 10:47, May 04, 2026

MANILA, May 3 (Xinhua) -- A direct flight route linking southwest China's Chongqing Municipality with the Philippines' capital Manila has been launched to facilitate air connectivity between China and the Philippines.

The route is operated by Air China with Boeing 737 aircraft, offering four round-trip flights every week.

Zeny C. Pallugna, director of the Office of Market Development under the Philippines' Department of Tourism, noted that China plays a vital role in the development of the Philippine tourism industry.

"With the enhanced air connectivity between China and the Philippines, we expect to attract a large number of Chinese tourists to experience our high-quality beaches, distinctive islands and the hospitality of local people," she said.

Zelin, an 18-year-old Filipino passenger, said it was his first trip to Chongqing, adding that the direct flight greatly facilitates travel. He looks forward to enjoying Chongqing's iconic Hongyadong complex, seeing the famous metro train that passes through an apartment building, and sampling local delicacies such as hotpot.

The Philippines has implemented a 14-day visa-free entry policy for Chinese citizens since Jan. 16, 2026. The launch of the new route expands Air China's Philippine network to three routes, with 15 round-trip flights weekly, thereby boosting economic, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)